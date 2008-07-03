Something For Ladies, LL Cool J On The Cover Of Men’s Fitness

I got to be fair to the ladies with all the vixens I post.
LL Cool J’s copy of Men’s Fitness will be released July 7th. Check below for video of his workout.
Hot damn!!!!!!!! LL is still FINE as hell. Thanks for the pics!!!!!!!!
Nigga facial expression lookin very fantabulous lol
LL groupie’s dont kill me
No homo i be reading that mag sometimes. get some body bulding tips
Someone test this guy for performance enhancing drugs….
sportfiends.com !!!
#houroc
Stop being jealous and get your lazy ass to a gym. You’re probably a fat ass. Anyway, LL looks good that body is on point and he got a beautiful face too.
That’s what I’m talking about. Cool J is gorgeous. I’d date him in a second even though he’s more than 20 years older than me LOL
thank you thank you thank you, that just made my day hell yes.
One word: “DELICIOUS”. That’s all I have to say to describe LL Cool J
HOTTTTTTT!!!
Thanks Realtalk…bout time U posted something for the ladies…lol
Thank you realtalk for blessing us! LL IS STILL HAWT!
Here’s some REALTALK: if you spend enough time in the gym and lift weights with good form/eat right; you can look like LL. just cause dude’s in shape doesn’t mean he’s on steroids. [www.hiptics.com]
Nah it all depends of how you’re bulit. Some people never really get cut/ripped or get that type of chiseled body no matter how much they work out because they aren’t built like that and then you have some folks that are natutally athletic gifted.
LL got a great physique there’s no doubt about that. LL is 40 years old but have a body of a chiseled 25 year old.
I love me some LL and He’s getting hotter and hotter each day. His wife sure is a lucky woman.
he gets better with age sexxy nigel you should post more pics for the ladies
“Nigga facial expression lookin very fantabulous” hahaaaa.
So, I’m the ONLY chick not feeling LL, huh? There’s just something about him…I never found him attractive AT ALL!