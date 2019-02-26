Getty Image

Soulja Boy may have squashed his brewing beef with Drake, but it seems there is one bone he will continue to pick for the foreseeable future. If you’ll remember, the viral moment that sparked his catapult back into the public’s eye initially spun out of a question regarding whether he, Meek Mill, or Tyga had the biggest comeback of 2018. Of course, Soulja cockily asserted that it was himself but Tyga took issue and since then, the pair have engaged in a snarky tit-for-tat on social media, culminating in both rappers appropriating Blueface’s burgeoning hit “Thotiana” for a duo of diss tracks that would have made for the biggest beef of the year ten years ago. Check them out below.

Tyga got things started yesterday with a freestyle over the “Thotiana” beat on the LA Leakers radio show, a well-respected locus of radio freestyles alongside Sway In The Morning. He kicks off his verse with shots at Soulja, snarling:

Call me a goat, don’t call it a comeback

Seven million records, nine months, where Soulja at?

I could make the same song, bitches still play that

Running around saying that you made me, why you say that?

Of course, Soulja — who claims he spends most of his time recording and has the prolific track record to prove it — was quick to come back with his own verse over the same beat. His shots are clean and clear, opening with “First off, who is Tyga?” and concluding with an unsubtle reference to Blac Chyna: “Word around town I f*cked his baby mama / Yeah, kaboom, boom, with your son in the other room.”

The back-and-forth seems to be taking an unfriendly turn, but as of right now, it’s pretty entertaining to see two rappers going at it with bars rather than arguing on Twitter or sending petty passive-aggressive memes — although there’s been plenty of that, too. The one sure winner in all this is Blueface, whose single is receiving a heightened level of attention after being swacked by Nicki Minaj and remixed by both YG and Cardi B. Someone is undoubtedly putting together an unofficial megamix right now and it’ll probably be fantastic.