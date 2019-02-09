Soulja Boy Confirms He Is Going To Fight Jake Paul

02.09.19 18 mins ago

Getty Image

Yes, you read that correctly.

The rapper and youtube star had been exchanging insults over Instagram at the beginning of February. The two settled on arranging a boxing match to let the best man win. Soulja Boy offered up $20 million to place on the fight, and Jake Paul said he’d match the hefty bet.

“Jake Paul can’t beat me in no fight. He know that. You know that,” Soulja boy bragged in a video via TMZ. “It’s really gonna happen though. Yeah, it’s for real.” Soulja Boy seems confident in his ability to win the fight. According to the rapper, Jake Paul only thinks he’s going to win because “he got weight advantage.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Jake Paul stepped into the ring. Recently, Paul boxed fellow YouTuber Deji and won. Soulja Boy claimed he has not yet seen Jake Paul fight.

Two years ago, Chris Brown backed out of a fight with Soulja Boy. The fight was arranged following news that Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend had filed a restraining order against Brown. After weeks of back and forth on social media, Chris Brown eventually backed out of the fight. This fight with Jake Paul could finally be the fight Soulja Boy has been itching for.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown
TAGSChris BrownJAKE PAULsoulja boy

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 1 day ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 2 days ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 3 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 4 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP