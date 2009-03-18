Soulja Boy Talks About “Turn My Swag On” Video

The video of the official remix will feature Lil Wayne and Keri Hilson. After “Kiss me through the phone” and “swag on” is SB still a 1 hit wonder? – Ali
I respect dudes hustle. He’s not my cup of tea but my nieces and nephews love him.
Nah, Hes Not..
SB Got Like 4-5 Hits Now..
naw i dont think so he cool but, he need a ghostwritter tho.
depends on what you consider a hit! dude gets radio play and his sh!t is mad catchy… has he had another “crank dat” i don’t think so but the kid is doin #’s somehow some way!
I give him porps for ADMITTING Bird Walk was a mistake, he’s known for his “Dance Music” so they did what they thought would sell but people were over it…
Swang On isnt as big hit as Crank Dat, but it did help him from not ending his career
turn my swag on hot as shit… i just hope they mix down the final master properly and make a killer video!
soulja boy + wayne + keri = damnnnnnn
HES BETTER THAN 50, THEN AGAIN WHO ISNT? 50’S A MONKEY.
LIL WAYNE SHOULD STICK TO WORKING WITH RICK ROSS/FAT JOE, THE SOUTH.
4/5
BOSSSSSSS
PIGGY shut up…SBizzy makes hits…he’s not a real rapper but he makes hits. Donk is one of the best club songs ever created lol
who the fuck is “Ali” ?????????
Who cares, One hit wonder or not, He still sucks and he’s ugly.
lol… real swag is on 24/7 though!!! I still mess wit the track though, at the end of the day its all about the beats!!!
SOULJA STOP SAYING PEOPLE DON’T THINK YOU’RE HIP HOP. FUCK THEM. IF YOU RAP THEN YOU’RE HIP HOP. NO ONE DEFINES HIP HOP. NOT NEW YORK, NOT ATLANTA, NOT HOUSTON, NOT LA, NOT MIAMI, NO ONE. THE MUSIC OF HIP HOP IS RAP. AND SOULJA BOY RAPS!! PERIOD.
@ Hi hater, it ain’t Nigel!
So if you have issues with the wordin on posts like others here, or whatever, he’s makin it known comments shouldn’t be aimed @ nigel… I would assume, can’t speak for the man though!!!
CoSign 2Cents about ya swag bein’ on 24/7, b/c ya swag is YOU @ all times.
Anywho, I swear when I heard “Turn My Swag On” many MONTHS ago, I said that needed 2 be his 1st single. The beat is 2 phuckin’ hard and the hook/bridge is catchy as hell. Birdwalk sounded like a 3rd or 4th single. @ least he acknowledged that it wasn’t a good move.
And I never did understand why people said he was a one-hit-wonder when his debut album dropped b/c I distinctly remember “Soulja Girl” playin all over the damn radio (and I BARELY listen 2 dat shit) when it was out. He’ll prolly never have a hit with the same magnitude as “Crank Dat”, but don’t discredit some shit he’s did that gets moderate 2 heavy spins.
I’m not listenin’ 2 SB in my car or home (jus the club), but I respect dudes hustle fully (artist & production wise). I call it like I see it.
Collipark kept it real. That was exactly how people felt whether they knew it or not. Much more success to you SB.
NA HE GOOD IN THE GAME
50 CENT ISNT A REAL RAPPER EITHER. HES ON THE SAME LEVEL AS SOULJA BOY FOR CREDIBILITY.
SOULJA BOY JUST DOES IT BETTER THAN BOO BOO CURTIS
No lie, on the real, Turn My Swag On is a smash!! He’s right, that shit go so hard in the club!! And then with the remix my niggas Fab and Wayne murdered that shit!!
they need 2 do a big video with wayne fab keri jeezy and SBeezy
What’s wrong with our race you nigga’s just full of hate. Make your money nigga.
they need to put that street rmx video out pronto….track is non-sense
na he not
jus shoulda released kissmetrhu da phone first den turn ma swag on
Garbage.
Why is wayne on???
Lil nigga just want to capitalize off of wayne.
When jeezy killed that shit
Only reason Keri on it cuz he like her
But she dont want no sweet ass coon