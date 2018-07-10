Spotify Recruits Pharrell To Help Celebrate Black Women And Black History Happening Now

#Black History Month #Pharrell #Spotify
07.10.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Spotify is teaming up with creative collective Saturday Morning and Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter, and producer Pharrell Williams to celebrate Black History Month all year round with the second volume of its Black History Is Happening Now initiative, amplifying Black voices through video, podcast, and music curation.

The Black History Is Happening Now hub can be accessed directly through the Spotify app, and will feature videos and other content curated by Pharrell himself. Pharrell’s longtime collaborator Paul Hunter has directed three original videos, “Pharrell Is Black History,” “A Very Serious Force,” and “Something Awakening” to showcase Pharrell’s perspective on Black culture. In the videos, Pharrell speaks on the power of Black women, saying, “I think that what’s going to save not only this country but save the world are the Gen Z-ers, the millennials and the women.” Pharrell is the second artist to collaborate with Spotify on Black History Is Happening Now after Janelle Monae, who curated several playlists and a short film on Afrofuturism.

In that spirit, Spotify is also launching an initiative to support up-and-coming Black, female creators. With BLK@Spotify, the company will deliver funding to three Black, female creators breaking new new ground across film, literature, and visual arts, in order to create original content and support representation of Black women in those fields. Spotify previously launched a tool to promote gender equality through playlists and has pushed to spotlight more behind-the-scenes creators with its Secret Genius program featuring artists like Boi-1da and Starrah.

The hub can be accessed with this link or from the “Browse” section of Spotify’s homepage.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black History Month#Pharrell#Spotify
TAGSblack history is happening nowBLACK HISTORY MONTHPHARRELLspotify

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 5 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP