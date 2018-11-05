Getty Image

The midterm elections are coming right up, and with that comes the wave of celebrities endorsing their candidates of choice. Taylor Swift threw her support behind Democratic candidates in Tennessee, which experts believe could have a significant impact. Will Ferrell also went door-to-door in support of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams has actually received a lot of celebrity support, including co-signs from plenty of big-time folks in the hip-hop community.

Several prominent rappers, especially ones from Atlanta, have thrown their weight behind Abrams, who would be the first black female governor in United States history if elected. T.I. and Abrams appeared together at a forum discussion in July. In October, Ludacris (and producer Will Packer) hosted a fundraiser for Abrams. Former president Barack Obama also stumped for Abrams at a rally on Friday, which featured appearances from Jermaine Dupri and 2 Chainz.

Jay Rock even recorded a new version of his track “Win” as a campaign song for Abrams, changing the lyric, “You with me or against me,” to, “Stacey / you either with her or against her.” More recently, Diddy posted a video of himself on Twitter yesterday speaking in support of Abrams, calling her “without a doubt the right person for the job.”

Attention Georgia!!! I’m officially endorsing @staceyabrams for Governor. She is without a doubt the right person for the job. But the only way this can happen is if you get out and vote. Let your voice be heard, don’t let anything stop you from voting!! IT’S TIME TO FIGHT BACK. pic.twitter.com/BkaHsEK1kd — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2018

In September, Abrams appeared at the One Musicfest in Atlanta, taking the stage between T.I. and 2 Chainz’s sets and saying, “In a lot of ways, my story is like the story of One Musicfest. It’s about going beyond the odds. It’s about seeing the community. It’s about understanding the complexity of who we are and finding a way to bring us all together.”

A recent poll shows that any support Abrams can get will help, as the race between her and Republican candidate Brian Kemp is in a statistical tie, with her 46.9 percent barely topping Kemp’s 46.7 percent