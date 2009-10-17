Stop The Madness: The Country Goes Crazy Over A Balloon With No Kid Inside(Update)

Someone give this kid a beating! Watch him end up on Oprah and the video for Jay-Z’s, “Already Home.”

ohhh they said that he fell , fell from the top hov:(the top)

said that he dropped (he dropped)

the shit wouldnt stop (wont stop)

fuck did he go (go)

hes already gone (already)

saw on C N N oN (hey)

hes already home lmaoo

-Rico