Stop The Madness: The Country Goes Crazy Over A Balloon With No Kid Inside(Update)

10.17.09 8 years ago 18 Comments

Someone give this kid a beating! Watch him end up on Oprah and the video for Jay-Z’s, “Already Home.”

ohhh they said that he fell , fell from the top hov:(the top)
said that he dropped (he dropped)
the shit wouldnt stop (wont stop)

fuck did he go (go)
hes already gone (already)
saw on C N N oN (hey)
hes already home lmaoo
-Rico

Update:

Fort Collins, Colo. – A sheriff said Saturday that his office will file criminal charges in the case of a 6-year-old boy who vanished into the rafters of his garage while the world thought he was zooming through the sky in a flying saucer-like helium balloon.

Full Story: LA Times

