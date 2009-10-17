Stop The Madness: The Country Goes Crazy Over A Balloon With No Kid Inside(Update)

Someone give this kid a beating! Watch him end up on Oprah and the video for Jay-Z’s, “Already Home.”
ohhh they said that he fell , fell from the top hov:(the top)
said that he dropped (he dropped)
the shit wouldnt stop (wont stop)
fuck did he go (go)
hes already gone (already)
saw on C N N oN (hey)
hes already home lmaoo
-Rico
Update:
Fort Collins, Colo. – A sheriff said Saturday that his office will file criminal charges in the case of a 6-year-old boy who vanished into the rafters of his garage while the world thought he was zooming through the sky in a flying saucer-like helium balloon.
Full Story: LA Times
attention whores (plural)
Hell naw as soon as them ppl left my house i would have whooped his lil ass.
his brother was the one who said he was inside it….he needs the beatin!
bwhaha already home, good 1
oh man, stupid little kids, we off that
ohhh they said that he fell , fell from the top hov:(the top)
said that he dropped (he dropped)
the shit wouldnt stop (wont stop)
fuck did he go (go)
hes already gone (already)
saw on C N N oN (hey)
hes already home lmaoo
i could see the video now
jay gun throw a yankee fitted on the boy , they gun be in a hot air ballon chiilen floating around yankee stadium , liike im already hooooome
I HATE THAT ENTIRE FAMILY!!!!!!
Whoa..I dont get it LOL. what the fuck happened???????
oh…ok I see. they seem like attention whores!!!!
LOL @ Already Home
thats just crazy. imagine when the cops call
I saw this headline story on my homepage..didn’t get it AL ALL
I knew this was some bullshit when I seen it in the office earlier…that shit was flyin to god for someone to be in it..Itold niggaz the family set this up for atten they thought I was wildin..smh
Ok. So, I read this..on my phone. A stuntastic family, huh..
they should have whooped the whole family’s ass for havin lyin ass kids and having a big ass balloon just chillen on the lawn
Lol@ 14. Actually, the kids don’t need whoopings. The parents do. Lil dude said that the parents said it was for show. Pops just kept moving on past that one when the reporter asked him. The kids just did what they were told. These dumbasses just wanted to be on tv. SMH at attention whore parents. The world is fucked
Bullshit story. Are they foreigners, those parents?? Will do ANYTHING for attention
How the hell are you going to give the kid a beating? Fucking dumbass it’s the parents who told him what to say. That father needs a beat down for creating this fabricated story and telling his son what to say.
