Stop The Madness:Witnesses to California Gang Rape Speaks Out(Watched For 15 Min. & Didn’t Help)

A man who was arrested but later released in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl outside a high school homecoming dance in California says he didn’t take part in the attack, but was trying to help the girl.
Why in the hell would you sit there and watch that brutality for 15-20 minutes and not even call the cops, dude needs to be arrested just for that.
he shoulda called the cops…snitching or not, I woulda want someone to call the cops if that was my sister or home girl.
No Internet Thuggin’ on this post?
There are no StopSnitching Rules when it comes to something like that. Those cowards should at least be charged with complicity.
BTW, if he had called the cops…that would not be snitching anyway.
Snitching is when you’re an equal participant in the crime, then get caught, and blame everything on your accomplices just so you can get a lighter sentence.
He shoulda been a responsible citizen…something tells me that gang has that twisted definition of “snitching” though, so he’d’ve been gunned down…
This is what those Stop Snitching tshirts did, make idiots confused about whether they should report a rape or not.
This is just stupid. They should press charges on this nigga!
i wouldnt expect him to run up to them and start throwin to help her but to watch and not call the cops come on thts some low sh!t
SMH…. So this is what we’ve become as a culture? All of them should be sent to clink weather they physically raped the girl or stood to the side & watched!! Hope them lil kids are ready for what happens to lil rapist in there!
I bet the lil beezy bop was into getting gang banged… and then cried rape afterwards to save her reputation… it happens all the damn time… It got 2pac sent to prison…
I’m from North Richmond and graduated from Richmond High. There’s a lot of things that go one at this school, this is one of many. There will be a charity basketball game tonite to raise money for the 16 year old girl and her family. If your a near by resident please attend
they are innocent of crime but guilty of being puzzy coward mothaf$ckers. their punishment should be humiliation but not criminal prosecution.
I mean what do you want the kid to do? you heard him say he was scared…you dont know what his situation is…he could live in the middle of that gangs territory….and to all parents of youg girls and young men as well….give your children something to do, dance, playing a instrument, sports, arts and crafts something to keep them busy and away from other kids who arent about anything… and teach them to be smart about where they hang out and who they hang out with…Im sure that poor girl thought she would just be drinking with friends or maybe even she thought she would be having sex with just one boy…but this happend…
shit, i wouldn’t have gone anywhere near that situation, but i sure as hell would have called the police the second i saw it
nobody is stupid enough to try to save the girl in a gang rape scenario. we all want to, but i mean seriously, the guys themselves are probably gang members. no thanks, not worth being a dead hero.
he was prob. getting off for the 15-20 mins. what else was he doin? playin cards..
i mean really..what do you do when you watch a ganbang for 15-20 minutes. nobody stands in awe that long.
naww …..on the REAL tho…. like on the R.E.A.L…..
the niccaz rite. you CANT b snitchin..
not sayin he shouldn’t have done nothin…
but SnitChin.. is NOT an option.
shoulda called up the homies 4 back up.got a gat. or somethin.. but snitchin…. naw
shut yo dumb ass mouf bull city
# ARE YOU CRAZY? Says:
November 12th, 2009 at 11:12 am
WORD!!!
WOW that first guy said he was “scared” so he didn’t say anything. YOU FUCKING IDIOT, you were scared? Imagine the poor girl and how scared she was getting gang raped and having 20 cowards watching!!!! This would never happen in NY… bitchass niggas I swear they need to go to jail.
# 18 J.R.
Never would happen in NY… Be sure to tell that to Kitty Genovese.
Read something
Bull City …. shoot your self in the face
This is sad and uncalled for , he should have at least called the police and then try to stop the crime that was occuring. I dont care if you were scared stand up for what is right. Its only civil to stop something like this.
You got two choices shoot up the mother fuckers up or call the cops thats some sucker shit those punkasses pulled, how do dudes even get off when the girl cryin and screaming fuck cowardass wannabes like that
Thats why I stay with the heat….. whole buncha dudes woulda got it that night… 10 dead and I’m out like the Hitman..