Republic Records

The Weeknd has been prepping his latest work right under our noses, and the evidence has been hiding in plain sight. For a week, he was posting pictures from studio sessions on his Instagram, which let us know that the Coachella co-headliner had new music imminent. On Wednesday, he posted that he was “indifferent” about dropping Friday, which spurred our appetite for a new single. On Thursday, news broke that he was set to release not just a single, but an extended project — and now Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy is here.

tonight A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 29, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

The project comes in at six tracks, with only two features – both from Gesaffelstein – on “Hurt You” and “I Was Never There.” The Weeknd made a sonic shift toward more upbeat pop on his Starboy album, but he’s back to his essence on this project, mourning dysfunctional relationships over gloomy soundscapes. Weeknd has been linked with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez in the past, and seems to be reflecting on both with his haunting falsetto, even hinting that he was willing to offer Selena his kidney on album standout “Call Out My Name:”

“I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life”

The Weeknd has clearly been feeling a lot lately, and he poured it all into his latest project – which you can stream below.