The Weeknd Gets Back To His Essence On The Pensive ‘My Dear Melancholy’ Project

#The Weeknd
03.30.18 1 hour ago

Republic Records

The Weeknd has been prepping his latest work right under our noses, and the evidence has been hiding in plain sight. For a week, he was posting pictures from studio sessions on his Instagram, which let us know that the Coachella co-headliner had new music imminent. On Wednesday, he posted that he was “indifferent” about dropping Friday, which spurred our appetite for a new single. On Thursday, news broke that he was set to release not just a single, but an extended project — and now Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy is here.

tonight

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

The project comes in at six tracks, with only two features – both from Gesaffelstein – on “Hurt You” and “I Was Never There.” The Weeknd made a sonic shift toward more upbeat pop on his Starboy album, but he’s back to his essence on this project, mourning dysfunctional relationships over gloomy soundscapes. Weeknd has been linked with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez in the past, and seems to be reflecting on both with his haunting falsetto, even hinting that he was willing to offer Selena his kidney on album standout “Call Out My Name:”

“I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life”

The Weeknd has clearly been feeling a lot lately, and he poured it all into his latest project – which you can stream below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Weeknd
TAGSBella HadidMy Dear MelancholySELENA GOMEZStarboythe weeknd

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 7 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP