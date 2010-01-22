STS ft. Cassidy & RL of Next – Parachute
From, “Demand More 2,” coming in March.
STS sounds aight. Kinda sounds like B.O.B. The song was creative. I’m a Cassidy fan but he could of had a hotter verse. I heard those lines b4. Didn’t he marry his gun too? LOL. Come on Cass, you’re the face of Philly right now. You gotta help us out and come out with a crazy anthem. Phillies season is right around the corner.
I remember when Next was the shit back in 97. “Butta Love” was that jawn and I would play it every time I was chillin wit my chick(s)
STS sounds aight. Kinda sounds like B.O.B. The song was creative. I’m a Cassidy fan but he could of had a hotter verse. I heard those lines b4. Didn’t he marry his gun too? LOL. Come on Cass, you’re the face of Philly right now. You gotta help us out and come out with a crazy anthem. Phillies season is right around the corner.
I remember when Next was the shit back in 97. “Butta Love” was that jawn and I would play it every time I was chillin wit my chick(s)