Suge Knight Reportedly Confirms New Tupac Shakur Songs Will Be Released

02.02.19 2 hours ago

Following his son’s claims that Tupac Shakur is alive and working in the studio, Suge Knight didn’t confirm the long-held belief from some that the rapper is still among the living. He did confirm, however, that the elder Knight still holds the rights to a few of the late rapper’s unreleased songs.

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a fatal hit-and-run in 2015, but spoke out after his son, Suge Knight Jr., posted to Instagram “I got Pac back in the studio. New music coming.”

