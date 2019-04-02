Getty Image

This June, Summer Jam — the annual festival hosted by New York City’s Hot 97FM radio station — will once again return to East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for its two-day Hip Hop extravaganza. The festival has for years served as one of the premier showcases for both rap’s most popular acts and its rising stars. Across its twenty-five-year history, the event has featured memorable performances from Aaliyah, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z. More recent iterations of Summer Jam have featured the likes of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future. 2019 is shaping up to be another exciting year.

via Hot 97

Announced on Monday, the 2019 Summer Jam lineup is packed with heat, both new and old. Headlining the “Stadium Stage” inside MetLife are big names like Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Rich The Kid. Joining that group is Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido and Brooklyn rapper Casanova. Rounding out the mainstage cohort is a burst of new, female energy provided by a few Summer Jam newcomers — Melii, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kash Doll.

via Hot 97

The “Festival Stage” outside the stadium will also feature some crowd favorites. California rapper Blueface will make his Summer Jam debut alongside Trippie Redd, Nicole Bus, and G4 Boyz. The City Girls and Melli will be also be doing double duty.

You can check the full lineups out above.