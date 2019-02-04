Getty Image

You may not have heard, but the Super Bowl was last night, and that meant it was also time for the year’s biggest night in music, the Super Bowl halftime show. The performance got mixed reviews (which Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine addressed), but fans were generally excited to see Travis Scott take the stage (even if they wanted more SpongeBob). Somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 million people watch the game and halftime show every year, and this time around, one of them was Kylie Jenner and Scott’s daughter, Stormi. Jenner shared a brief but cute video on Instagram of Stormi, presumably staying up past her bedtime, watching her dad on TV. Her direction was fixed on the screen, and she even let out an adorable laugh at the sight of Scott.

Even though the Super Bowl is one of the world’s biggest pop culture events, Stormi was part of a dwindling audience for the big game. Viewership has gone down every year since the 2015 game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, the most watched Super Bowl of all time with 114.4 million viewers. That includes a dip of nearly eight million viewers between 2017 and 2018. There’s no word yet on the audience size for this year’s game, but at least one very young fan enjoyed the broadcast.