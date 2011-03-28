Swizz Beatz ft. Eve – Everyday
Swizz Beatz’, “Everyday,” featuring Eve will be his first single off of his upcoming album, “Haute Living.”
I was expecting this to be crazy … but it sucks really bad.
Glad to hear Eve on a track but damn dis beat is annoyin as hell.. couldn’t blast dis in da car. hell couldn’t even imagine hearin dis in a club
Swizzy loves high eneergy tracks…kinda like it…and that jacket looks serious
u can play this wen you crusin or when the club just about to pop. ruff ryders had some quality songs back in the day lol.
Learned a new word today: Haute = fashionable, high-class.
this track sucks. yeah i said it. beats sucks as well as the lyrics
I expected something else, beat annoying.
agreed….beat is annoying
swizz is so overrated…
don’t mean to hate but daam that track’s garbage
Well… nobody went in on hot smokey hot Eve is? WOW! SMH. #suspect. Anyway, IMO, Eve still looking GUUUD!!! Follow me @rmnkllr
everyday i say u should stick to producing and stop rapping and then u make another song man what happen, what happen, what happen happen, what happen happen
Eww…. what happen to eve shit looks all barbie out. I ain’t feeling it
what the fuck instead of this guy work on bringing back cassidy or putting out eve’s album hes out here rapping stick to beats and adlibs