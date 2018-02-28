Getty Image

Missing out on a Grammy you were nominated for has to be a tough pill to swallow, but in a way, not winning Best New Artist must be particularly difficult, since you only get one shot at that one. SZA is handling that defeat in stride, though, after Alessia Cara earned the honor over her at this year’s Grammys.

SZA talks about the Grammys in a new interview with GQ, and shared the common sentiment that it’s an honor even to be nominated:

“I didn’t imagine this album doing much anyway. I was so grateful to even have been honored by being nominated and having so many people f-ck with my music. I feel like at some point you start to get sucked up into the accolades and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what this is about, and this is what quantifies my success or me as an artist or a human being.'”

SZA also has no hard feelings towards Cara, and in fact, she’s a huge admirer:

“If anything, I feel compelled to express that I really, really f-ck with Alessia Cara. She’s beautiful as f-ck, her voice is like water, it’s like milk, I think it’s gorgeous. It has so much dimension, and she deserves every accolade that she gets. And people can’t be mad. I don’t give a f-ck when her album came out! She sounds great right now! So, like, it’s over. You have to just move over and be grateful for the shit that did happen in your favor.”

Read the full Q&A here.