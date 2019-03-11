Watch SZA And Alicia Keys Team Up To Honor Aretha Franklin With A ‘Day Dreaming’ Cover

03.11.19 41 mins ago

Getty Image

Aretha Franklin, one of the most prolific singers to ever grace a stage, was honored last night in CBS’ Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul. As part of the homage, two of the most popular R&B artists, SZA and Alicia Keys, teamed up to take on Franklin’s “Day Dreaming.”
SZA’s damaged and swollen vocal cords have been under fire in the past causing her to be pulled from shows.

After these reports, she said that the issue wasn’t permanent and showed everyone last night that she’s clearly just fine. Alicia, a woman of many talents, decided to show off her skills on the piano while harmonizing, too. You can see the video of the soulful rendition below as they put their own twist on the song.

Franklin passed away in 2018 but remains an inspiration and icon in music. With twenty No. 1 songs, she earned the title as the Queen of Soul over the years. “Day Dreaming” was originally released in 1972 and has been covered by the likes of Mary J. Blige, Penny Ford, Tamia, and more. Janelle Monáe, Common, Patti LaBelle, Celine Dion, John Legend, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R., Smokey Robinson, and others also paid a special tribute as well. You can watch the full video here.

TAGSAlicia KeysAretha FranklinkSZA

