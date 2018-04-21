SZA Brings Out Khalid At Coachella To Perform ‘Young, Dumb And Broke’

04.21.18 54 mins ago

Shutterstock

Coachella remains the festival of surprise features as SZA shocked her crowd with special guest Khalid last night. SZA was already infamous for her performance last week which was remorselessly mocked for its many technical failures, guest features not showing up, and the singer herself actually losing her voice. She responded to critiques of the show with a post on Instagram that managed to reference the Cardi B inspirational anthem “Get Up Ten”.

But, just like Cardi B herself, when you knock SZA down, she gets up. And so it was last night when during her electric show when she brought out the much loved Khalid –a singer who many believed deserved to be represented at Coachella with his own show. It was also a move that was sure to win over the haters of last weeks performance as it certainly went over well with the crowd. Social media was ablaze with videos of and tweets which offered nothing short of serious praise for the stellar performance.

The duo performed “Young, Dumb, & Broke” and proved that whatever went wrong with SZA’s set last week was ancient history. A history she has proven she could and would rise above, with the help of her friends.

Around The Web

TAGScoachellaKhalidSZA

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 5 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP