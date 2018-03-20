SZA Shared This Wise Text From Her Mom That Will Help You Get Your Life Together, Too

03.20.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

No matter how successful and famous you get, a good pick-me-up from your mom will always be something special. In fact, given that celebrities face a bunch of unique problems that don’t affect your average person and few people will understand the things they go through, a special message from your mother could be even more meaningful. That at least seems to be true for SZA, who took to Twitter to share a lengthy text from her mom that both tugs at the heartstrings and is brimming with solid practical advice.

“Some fire words from mommy I wanted share for whoever needs em,” SZA wrote on Twitter to caption the screenshot of her mother’s message. In the text, SZA’s mother starts, “Remember, you can even eat an elephant one bite at a time,” before getting into more specifics about how to manage a busy schedule. She suggests making a list of your to-dos and categorizing the items as things that are urgent, things that are not as pressing, and things that could be handled better by somebody else, and then just focusing on the things that need to be done immediately. This type of time management is surely important for somebody with a schedule as busy as SZA’s, but people from all walks of life could learn something from SZA’s mother.

Read the text from SZA’s mother below.

Around The Web

TAGSCOOL MOMSmomsSZA

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP