Getty Image

No matter how successful and famous you get, a good pick-me-up from your mom will always be something special. In fact, given that celebrities face a bunch of unique problems that don’t affect your average person and few people will understand the things they go through, a special message from your mother could be even more meaningful. That at least seems to be true for SZA, who took to Twitter to share a lengthy text from her mom that both tugs at the heartstrings and is brimming with solid practical advice.

“Some fire words from mommy I wanted share for whoever needs em,” SZA wrote on Twitter to caption the screenshot of her mother’s message. In the text, SZA’s mother starts, “Remember, you can even eat an elephant one bite at a time,” before getting into more specifics about how to manage a busy schedule. She suggests making a list of your to-dos and categorizing the items as things that are urgent, things that are not as pressing, and things that could be handled better by somebody else, and then just focusing on the things that need to be done immediately. This type of time management is surely important for somebody with a schedule as busy as SZA’s, but people from all walks of life could learn something from SZA’s mother.

Read the text from SZA’s mother below.