T.I. And Meek Mill's 'Jefe' Video Is A Spooky And Violent Dia De Los Muertos Fiesta

09.12.18

Multisyllabic Atlanta trap rap pioneer T.I. is back with a new Epic Records deal for his Grand Hustle imprint and along with it comes an album, Dime Trap, and two new singles: “Wraith” featuring Yo Gotti and “Jefe” with Meek Mill. The latter received the video treatment, with a festive but violent, Nathan R. Smith-directed video.

In the video, the self-declared King of the South and the Philadelphia motormouth pull up on a massacre in a cantina courtyard, but as they launch into their rapid-fire verses, the “corpses” on the ground come alive with Dia De Los Muertos-inspired calavera face paint to resume the party like nothing ever happened. Tequila is poured, mariachi music is played, and the two rappers are the life of the party as they perform surrounded by revelers.

It’s a fun first look at Meek Mill, fresh off his recent prison stint, from which he was released after T.I. and others protested for months to rescind his original conviction based on potentially tainted testimony from an untrustworthy arresting officer. Meanwhile, it’s also a promising start to T.I.’s latest label venture, where he will look to promote other artists on his Grand Hustle imprint, including Tokyo Jetz, Hustle Gang, and Travis Scott, the first artist of his to pop up under Epic with Astroworld.

