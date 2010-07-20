T.I. Speaks On Retirement & The Effect Going To Prison Had On Him

The last time you were on our cover, you mentioned retirement. Three years later, on “I’m Back,” you mention retiring again.
T.I.: I’m kickin’ 30 down this year, so it’s about time to start thinking about an exit strategy. I’m not saying this is my last album or the next album is my last album, but I don’t see myself rappin’ for 10 or 20 more years. Although I could. Let’s say I do it for five more years, and after that, when I do an album, it’ll be an event. It’s not going to be day in, day out. Maybe every two or three years, a world tour, the whole shebang.

At the end of “Yeah You Know,” you said, “Prison ain’t changed me, it made me worse.” In what sense did you mean that?
T.I.: When I was goin’ through it, I really felt like it added insult to injury. The lesson had already been learned. I already understood the errors in my ways and made the adjustments necessary. It did make me worse in a sense that, before I went in, I was already on a path of positivity. Putting me in prison took me off that path a little bit, and now I’m working to get back on that path—or at least back on the path to the extent that I was before I went in. I’m still not as bad as I was before this incident, but I lost a little bit of my positive focus during that period of incarceration. Being in that environment and having those daily surroundings, it’s going to affect you.

Full Interview: Complex

I’m still waiting for T.I. to drop a hit to get the buzz for, “King Uncaged,” up. Do you think his time away from the game slowed down his buzz?

