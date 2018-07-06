Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” continuing its incredible run of popularity, it was only a matter of time before the master remixer himself, T-Pain, got his hands on the song for one of his infamous “T-Mixes” and the results do not disappoint. The Tallahassee “rapper-ternt-sanga” displays the full run of his vocal abilities, rapping in a double-time cadence and smoothly switching to his signature crooned vocals, cleverly incorporating references to the song’s endlessly catchy chorus, Blocboy JB and his ever-popular “Shoot” dance, and of course, more booty references than you can shake a fresh stack of hundred-dollar bills at.

“Boo’d Up,” which climbed the charts to take over as the presumptive song of the summer after being released last year on Ella Mai’s Ready EP, has proven to be a favorite of both R&B fans and rappers, with Plies, Fabolous, and Nicki Minaj and Quavo all crafting their own remixes, although Nicki and Quavo’s version is the only “official” one. All of this attention has only served to elevate Ella’s profile, which means you should expect to see her 10 Summers label boss, DJ Mustard, kick her promotion into high gear soon enough. While Ella has three EPs out on the label (Time, Change, and Ready), she has yet to announce an album, but with seemingly the entire music world scrambling to get a piece of the UK-born singer, it’s probably only a matter of time before that changes, and from the looks of things, Ella is more than ready for the spotlight.