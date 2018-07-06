T-Pain’s ‘Boo’d Up’ Remix Takes Ella Mai’s Skyrocketing Hit To The Stratosphere

Hip-Hop Editor
07.06.18

With Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” continuing its incredible run of popularity, it was only a matter of time before the master remixer himself, T-Pain, got his hands on the song for one of his infamous “T-Mixes” and the results do not disappoint. The Tallahassee “rapper-ternt-sanga” displays the full run of his vocal abilities, rapping in a double-time cadence and smoothly switching to his signature crooned vocals, cleverly incorporating references to the song’s endlessly catchy chorus, Blocboy JB and his ever-popular “Shoot” dance, and of course, more booty references than you can shake a fresh stack of hundred-dollar bills at.

“Boo’d Up,” which climbed the charts to take over as the presumptive song of the summer after being released last year on Ella Mai’s Ready EP, has proven to be a favorite of both R&B fans and rappers, with Plies, Fabolous, and Nicki Minaj and Quavo all crafting their own remixes, although Nicki and Quavo’s version is the only “official” one. All of this attention has only served to elevate Ella’s profile, which means you should expect to see her 10 Summers label boss, DJ Mustard, kick her promotion into high gear soon enough. While Ella has three EPs out on the label (Time, Change, and Ready), she has yet to announce an album, but with seemingly the entire music world scrambling to get a piece of the UK-born singer, it’s probably only a matter of time before that changes, and from the looks of things, Ella is more than ready for the spotlight.

Around The Web

TAGSBoo'd UpDJ MustardElla MaiReadyT-PAIN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 3 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 3 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP