T-Pain Is Taking A Break From Music To Avoid Permanently Damaging His Voice

04.25.19 27 mins ago

Getty Image

T-Pain is taking a hiatus from music to rest his voice. On Thursday, the “Buy U A Drank” singer posted a three-minute video to Instagram breaking some shocking news to his fans. The 33-year-old rapper/singer/producer had been ordered by his doctor to cut his tour short. He was told he must take a break from music to avoid permanently damaging his vocal chords.

“The truth of the matter is, I haven’t been taking good care of myself,” Pain explained in the video. “After my last couple of shows I started getting a few pains in my throat and I went to my doctor. And yeah, he basically told me that I had to get off the road immediately or I’m going to start permanent damage to my voice.”

As shocking as this news is, the specter of permanent vocal damage is one that hangs around nearly all singers, especially those with rigorous touring schedules like Pain’s. Just last year, SZA had to enter a period of convalescence after it was initially reported that the CTRL singer had “permanently injured” her vocal chords after an 11-month stint of touring.

T-Pain, went on to explain in the video that his doctor had given various medicines to take to treat his voice and administered a him “shot in my a*s.” He went on to explain that his upcoming dates would not be cancelled, but instead rescheduled to a later date.

Around The Web

TAGSSZAT-PAIN
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP