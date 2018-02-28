Talib Kweli Says Yasiin Bey’s Black Star Reunion Announcement Surprised Him As Much As Anyone

02.28.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

Brooklyn indie-rap icon Talib Kweli says his Black Star partner-in-rhyme Yasiin Bey went a little rogue when he announced that the pair would reunite for a Madlib-produced followup to their game-changing 1998 debut, but he’s just as excited as the internet rap fans who lit up social media with their exuberance for the new album.

In an interview with HipHopDX, Kweli revealed that the announcement was news to him. “It looks like it might happen,” he admitted. “I found out on the internet the same way y’all did. We’ve been talking about doing an album with Madlib for years. That’s been an idea we’ve had for so long, but for him to make that announcement … I didn’t know he was going to make the announcement.”

Kweli posits that the excitement of the Madlib performance appearance prompted him to make the announcement, but that Kweli wasn’t put off. “He went to a Madlib show and he got hype. It’s not like we discussed it and said, ‘Ok, we’re going to announce it.’ I got off the plane, I landed and was like, ‘Oh ok.’ It’s an idea we have been discussing for a long time, now we just gotta make it happen.”

So far, no further plans, tracks, or release dates have been announced, but with the 20-year anniversary of Mos Def And Talib Kweli Are Black Star rapidly approaching, it shouldn’t be surprising to anyone when more information finds its way to the digital world.

Around The Web

TAGSblack starMadlibtalib kweliYasiin Bey (Mos Def)

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP