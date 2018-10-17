Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, it was announced that Tame Impala leader Kevin Parker and rapper Theophilus London would be joining forces as Theo Impala for a performance at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, which London said was “three years in the making” (Parker previously produced London’s 2016 single, “Whiplash”). That went down last night, and clips from the performance show that this collaboration is a promising one.

There’s no setlist available for the show as of yet, but whatever the new songs they played were called, London said they would appear on his upcoming album, BeBey. The stage set-up featured Parker playing synths and singing background vocals, while London rapped, sang, and sometimes played a sampling drum machine.

One of the new songs — which prominently features the phrase, “Only you can put out this fire” — sounds like some sort of synthy, Tame Impala-like neo disco. It would seem that this is “Only You,” a song that London previously teased would be released at some point this month. Another new song may be titled “The New LA,” as suggested by the caption of a clip that London shared on Instagram. London also said that the show was professionally filmed, and that video and singles will be “out in a few days.”

London also previously shared clips of he and Parker recording and rehearsing, so check those out below, and watch clips of last night’s performance above and below.