Tay-K‘s manager addressed rumors that the rapper had been placed on suicide watch after a photo surfaced online depicting Tay wearing an anti-suicide smock. The 18-year-old rapper is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial on charges of capital murder for allegedly plotting to rob and murder a 21-year-old victim in 2016 and allegedly participating in the shooting death of a 23-year-old while on the run from house arrest, during which time Tay rose to notoriety thanks to the release of the viral hit “The Race,” recorded while he was a fugitive.

The photo in question began circulating over the weekend, leading to rumors that the rapper had been placed on suicide watch. The anti-suicide smock is a specially-designed garment constructed of material too thick to be rolled for hanging attempts with fasteners that prevent the need for belts or ties that could also be used. Tay’s manager, Ezra Verill, posted an Instagram story explaining the picture, saying, “That picture is over seven months old. Tay is not suicidal. He did that to get out of solitary confinement he’s been in for close to two years. Crazy the extremes you have to take just to be treated humanely in a f*cked situation.”