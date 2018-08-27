Chicago Rapper Taylor Bennett’s ‘Be Yourself’ EP Stretches His Limits

Getty Image

Odds are when you hear the phrase “Soundcloud Rapper” a certain image pops into your mind. Young, certainly; colorful hair and plentiful face tattoos, definitely; but that’s only a small subset of artist who use the platform to advance their musical dreams. Chicago rapper Taylor Bennett has been a Soundcloud user from the very beginning of his career around 2012. The streaming service’s very existence is one of the main reasons this fiercely independent artist, just like his brother Chance The Rapper, has been able to spurn the advances of major record labels looking to scoop him up and lock him into a 360-degree deal for years to come.

Beyond its ability to share his music with the world, Soundcloud has also been a critical discovery tool for Bennett, helping him find new up-and-coming artists and producers that he’s tapped to work with on different projects. One of the more fruitful finds of late was the Japanese musicians StaRo, who linked up with Bennett to create the song “Know Yourself (Outro)” that serves as the closing track to Bennett’s latest release, the Be Yourself EP. On paper, it was an unexpected match but it’s a credit to both artists in how they were able to meld their different backgrounds.

“I’m not a typical hip-hop producer,” StaRo explained of the collab. “The track that I made for Taylor is far from a conventional hip-hop beat. There’s a little more of a rock element I think, and I always wanted to do that with a rapper — Taylor is one of those people who appreciate it. I’m really glad that this track worked out in this project because basically I showed him a few work in progress beats and he picked out that one track specifically… and what he did on the track is just amazing.”

Be Yourself is as frank and honest a release we’ve received from a hip-hop artist in 2018. Across its six tracks, Bennett alternates between extreme micro-analysis of his own character and heady macro views about American society at large. It’s topics range from sexuality, race, fame, capitalism, and just about every other theme you could name. Bennett tosses off his insights and bits of hard-earned wisdom in a very direct manner, but sometimes you have to dig through a tangle of stream-of-consciousness verses to find them. In other words, this is a project that rewards repeat listening, and points to bigger things to come.

Fresh off a barnburner of a set at Lollapalooza and an appearance on Good Morning America, I had the chance to talk to Bennett about his newest project, his increased profile, and what’s to come next.