Rapper Taylor Bennett Makes A Daring Heist Getaway In His Unconventional ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Video

Hip-Hop Editor
07.05.18

Taylor Bennett is one heck of a creative talent when it comes to his unconventional new video, “Rock ‘N’ Roll.” Not only is he an impressively gifted rapper — a trait he shares with older brother Chance — but he’s also a pretty decent screenwriter and actor as the lead in the video, which is directed by Andre Muir, who’s worked as a producer at Vice Media and Nickelodeon.

The narrative is simple: Taylor and his female companion stage a heist and have to make a quick getaway on foot when they’re interrupted by the proprietor of the retail establishment they happen to be holding up, a record store. Of course, things get complicated when a series of serendipitous events combine to turn their getaway into a chase, an arrest, and a twist ending that leaves a few of the locals slightly richer than when they started. The video is cleverly edited out-of-order like crime classics Memento and Pulp Fiction, with a retro cast to the costuming and framing.

The song itself comes from Taylor’s upcoming EP, Be Yourself, features a vaguely tropical beat produced by CEO BEATZ, and an appearance from the mysterious Zxxk. As Taylor continues to release music and videos with the same level of quality, it’s perhaps only a matter of time before people are referring to Chance as his brother instead.

