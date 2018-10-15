New Era

Top Dawg Entertainmentmay be a relatively new label in the entertainment industry but it’s already become a Los Angeles institution. With local rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, and Reason becoming national stars behind the formerly indie label’s muscle and cultural clout, it’s only natural that TDE would become synonymous with the city of its inception. Likewise, it’s only right for TDE to team up with the original winning team of Los Angeles, the Lakers, to celebrate their shared traditions of championship level performance.

To that end, TDE has teamed up with athletic headwear brand New Era for a limited series of Lakers/TDE caps that proudly boast their affiliation with one another. Featuring the two signature colors of LA’s most famous team, purple and yellow (or as former announcer Chick Hearn would say, “forum blue and gold”) with both signature logos prominently featured: A custom TDE logo for the front and a silver Lakers one on the side.

The New Era x TDE Los Angeles Lakers collection retails for $45 each and are available for purchase beginning October 22 at NewEraCap.com, New Era LA Live Store, TDE.com, Staples Center and TDE pop-up shops.

Meanwhile TDE has had a busy year, releasing albums from Jay Rock and new signee Reason and preparing another release from Schoolboy Q.