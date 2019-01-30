Getty Image

TMZ reports that three of Tekashi 69’s associates have been indicted by federal authorities for a shooting allegedly ordered by Tekashi against rival rapper Chief Keef last year.

Demard Butler, Anthony Ellison, and Kintea McKenzie were all charged with the same charges in the racketeering arrest that put Tekashi behind bars last autumn, but now, according to TMZ’s law enforcement sources McKenzie — aka Kooda B — was identified as the shooter — by Tekashi himself, no less.

Federal authorities had been investigating Tekashi’s connection to the shooting after footage surfaced online of the rapper allegedly ordering the hit in front of TMZ cameras. Now TMZ asserts that Tekashi, in cooperation with authorities, identified Kooda’s role in the shooting, with Tekashi paying $10,000 for McKenzie to shoot Keef at his hotel in Times Square after the rappers had traded threats on social media.

While Butler and Ellison were both previously arrested (Butler by the ATF on Wednesday and Ellison in connection with kidnapping Tekashi last year), McKenzie has not been apprehended but is expected to appear in court later this afternoon. The New York U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on Tekashi’s supposed cooperation.

Tekashi was arrested in November and charged with racketeering, attempted murder, and conspiracy to sell drugs. He was denied bail and had a trial date set for late summer 2019.