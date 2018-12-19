Getty Image

Federal authorities haven taken up a new case against Tekashi 69, who police suspected of orchestrating a June shooting at a New York hotel apparently targeting Chicago drill rapper Chief Keef. TMZ reports that the unsolved case was passed to federal prosecutors for review after Tekashi’s arrest on racketeering charges in November with the intent of finding more charges to add to the list which includes drug sales, robberies, and other assorted crimes.

The shooting took place early in June outside the W Hotel in Times Square. Unidentified assailants took at least one shot at Keef, missing him and striking the hotel’s signage instead. Tekashi was tabbed as a suspect due to his ongoing, public feud with the Chicago rapper, which police supported with TMZ video of Tekashi apparently ordering a bounty on Chief Keef’s cousin Tadoe. Tekashi was recorded Facetiming with the intended target and then telling associates, “I got a 30 pack on him right now, Blood.”

With Tekashi already facing a litany of charges with sentences that could have him spending the remainder of his youth locked up, he’s hoping that his defense that his gang activity was all an act to sell records pans out better than the “act” itself. A review of Nielsen’s tracking data revealed that his album, Dummy Boy, really was outsold in its first week by Travis Scott’s Astroworld, which must feel like salt in a very painful wound.