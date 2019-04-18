Getty Image

One of Tekashi 69‘s co-defendants was identified as the Nine Trey Gang’s “shooter’ in court documents recently made public in the case, according to Complex. Fuguan “Fubanger” Lovick is one of the six defendants in the case who has not yet entered a plea, but prosecutors say he was the triggerman at the shooting that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last April.

During an altercation at Barclays during an Adrien Broner fight between Tekashi’s crew and rival rapper Casanova’s entourage, a shot was fired, leading to firearms violations against the whole of Tekashi’s crew under the racketeering charges filed against them. This past March, Lovick filed a motion to have his charges dismissed, contending that the traffic stop that resulted in his arrest was illegal. Yesterday, prosecutors filed a memorandum claiming that the stop and the resulting search were justified. It also reveals details about what prosecutors’ believe is Lovick’s connection to Nine Trey.

It reads: “In addition to the surveillance video, which shows the defendant discharging a firearm inside the Barclays Center, cooperating witnesses will testify about the defendant’s role in Nine Trey, in particular as a shooter for the gang who almost always carried a firearm.”

The next hearing for the remaining defendants is set for April 30 and the judge will also rule on Lovick’s motion soon.