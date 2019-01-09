Getty Image

It looks like the slightly scandalous photo Tekashi 69‘s new girlfriend shared from prison was taken under some very strict guidelines, according to The Blast. Although the two seemed cuddled up pretty closely, it looks like that’s about the extent of the canoodling they’re allowed under a strict visitors’ dress code that not only forbids the pair any privacy but restricts the wardrobe Tekashi’s lady love can even wear when she comes to see him.

This shouldn’t really be news to anyone and the dress code likely applies to just about every visitor, but because Tekashi is a star of sorts, he may receive additional scrutiny, especially with his Instagram photos from prison going viral. According to The Blast’s sources at the jail, “In most cases, handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste) are allowed at the beginning and end of a visit.” Along with those rules, the list of banned clothing items includes “revealing shorts,” “halter tops,” “crop tops,” “leotards,” “skirts two inches or more above the knee,” “dresses or skirts with a high-cut split in the back, front, or side,” and “clothing that looks like inmate clothing (khaki or green military-type clothing).”

Tekashi is currently awaiting trial on a list of charges that includes racketeering, robbery, and attempted murder after being arrested in November and denied bail.