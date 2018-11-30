Getty Image

The Nine Trey Bloods who were arrested with Tekashi 69 in recent weeks have been given additional charges for drug activity including fentanyl and MDMA, according to a report from The Blast.

Jamel Jones, aka Mel Murda, was given an additional set of charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, for knowingly trafficking sizable amounts of fentanyl, heroin, and MDMA. The new charges supersede the original charges, which had already included charges for the drugs, however, Tekashi was not included in the new indictment. That should give him a source of relief, since the new charges can carry a sentence of life in prison.

Fentanyl, a powerful pain reliever, has become notorious among rap fans in the past year, with links to the deaths of both Lil Peep and Mac Miller. The synthetic opioid is considered 80-100 times stronger than morphine and is often disguised as other drugs such as heroin and Xanax, making the chance of overdose much higher, as the dosage users end up with is often way more than they expect.

With the additional charges, the case against Mel Murda has become even more serious; along with wiretap transcripts that reveal his plot to have Tekashi killed and linking him to recent shootings the rapper was involved in, the former rapper and gang shot caller may end up going away for a very long time.