Tekashi 69 May Have Actually Had The No. 1 Album Over Travis Scott

On Monday, it was revealed that Travis Scott’s Astroworld returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, and it was a close race between that album and Tekashi 69’s Dummy Boy. It was initially reported that while Dummy Boy earned 66,000 album units sold in just three days of tracking activity (as the album was released on a Tuesday after it was delayed), Astroworld topped it with 71,000. That said, it appears a mistake was made, and that Tekashi may have actually earned the No. 1 spot after all.

Nielsen’s Drew Bennett told Hits Daily Double, “Our team has done a deep dive and found the cause of the initial discrepancy. We’ve since then reprocessed the jobs necessary and re-finalized the charts. As a result, 6ix9ine’s Dummy Boy will be moving to #1… Our team is working quickly to identify the root cause of this discrepancy to ensure that we get it right the first time.”

DJ Akademics first broke the news on Tuesday afternoon, writing in a tweet, “Supposedly, Nielsen has notified 6ix9ine and Travis Scott label that there was a counting error this week and supposedly 6ix9ine is the true #1 album. Billboard which gets its data from Nielsen already published Travis Scott is #1 tho.”

Supposedly, Nielsen has notified 6ix9ine and Travis Scott label that there was a counting error this week and supposedly 6ix9ine is the true #1 album. Billboard which gets its data from Nielsen already published Travis Scott is #1 tho. Developing… — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Tekashi may be re-sentenced for his 2015 sexual misconduct case: Since he is in federal custody and unable to be on probation like he was initially sentenced, he might be facing even more jail time instead.