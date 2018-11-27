Tekashi 69 Is Reportedly Releasing His New Album ‘Dummy Boy’ Today

Getty Image

Last week, Tekashi 69 was supposed to share his upcoming album Dummy Boy, but the release was postponed in light of his current legal troubles: Yesterday, he plead not guilty to racketeering charges and was given a trial date that’s nearly a year from now. Now it looks like Tekashi has changed his mind about not releasing Dummy Boy, as the record may actually come out today.

DJ Akademiks wrote in a tweet this morning, “Tekashi 6ix9ine album ‘DUMMY BOY’ will be officially released in a few hours to all major outlets. This is the decision of Tekashi himself who despite being disappointed about his leak & his current situation wants his fans to enjoy his music. He says he loves and misses his fans.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine album “DUMMY BOY” will be officially released in a few hours to all major outlets. This is the decision of Tekashi himself who despite being disappointed about its leak & his current situation wants his fans to enjoy his music. He says he loves and misses his fans — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 27, 2018

Dj Akademiks has been a reliable source in recent days when it comes to news about Tekashi, which makes sense considering that he used to be the rapper’s manager, and that the two remain close. It was Akademiks who broke the news that Tekashi had been arrested on federal charges, and the news that Dummy Boy was being delayed, so he has a strong track record when it comes to this sort of thing.

It’s also possible that the potential release of Dummy Boy today is a reaction to the record reportedly leaking online a few days ago. The album art and tracklist were previously shared, and the record features contributions from Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Gunna, Lil Baby, and more.