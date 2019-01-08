Tekashi 69’s Girlfriend Shares The First Photo Of Him From Prison Since His Arrest

01.08.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Tekashi 69 received a visit from his girlfriend behind bars and looks to be in good health, judging from a photo of the two embracing posted to her account on Monday (January 7). The rapper is seen cuddled up with his boo and receiving a kiss on the cheek while he partakes in a handful of her cheeks with the caption, “He’s good luv, enjoy. #FreeDanny”

The “Gummo” rapper — born Daniel Hernandez — was arrested in November 2018 on racketeering charges as a result of his association with New York’s Nine Trey Gangsters Blood set and hit with a lengthy set of offenses including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery along with his manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan and three others. Although Hernandez’ lawyer offered a sizable sum, the judge in the case denied bail and the rapper was moved to a specialized facility to avoid contact with the general population of the jail he was originally housed in.

While he was locked up, it was revealed that members of Nine Trey had allegedly plotted to have him killed, an eventuality which was prevented by his arrest. His debut album, Dummy Boy, was released three days after its projected release date and narrowly missed a No. 1 spot on the charts, losing to Travis Scott’s Astroworld after a lengthy dispute.

Tekashi is set to go on trial later this year.

