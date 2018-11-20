Getty Image

Tekashi 69 was denied bail last night after being arrested on racketeering charges and is currently in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting his arraignment. However, despite his celebrity status, he is not being given any special treatment according to TMZ, which reports that the Brooklyn rapper is being kept in general population as opposed to segregation.

While the federal prison is characterized by the U.S. Justice Department as containing inmates who are “extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone,” 69’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, is not worried for his client’s safety, despite prosecutors’ assertion that ex-members of Tekashi’s crew “wanted to super violate him,” which has apparently happened before. The threats were apparently a response to a recent radio interview on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, wherein he accused some members of his inner circle of turning on him.

Tekashi was arrested Sunday night on six federal charges, including racketeering, discharging a firearm while committing a crime, conspiracy to sell drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, MDMA and marijuana, and commit armed robberies. Bail was denied despite Lazzaro’s offer to have Tekashi pay $750,000 bail and surrender his passport. Tekashi was already on probation for charges related to his previous use of a minor in a sexual performance to drum up buzz online.