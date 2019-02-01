Getty Image

Tekashi 69 has plead guilty to nine of the criminal charges against him, according to The Daily Beast. According to The Beast, Tekashi pleaded guilty last Saturday, but the court records were unavailable until today.

Tekashi — real name Daniel Hernandez, of Brooklyn, New York — was arrested in November on multiple counts of racketeering, robberies, shootings, and selling drugs along with several other members of the Nine Trey Bloods set, who the rapper had adopted as a de facto management crew. However, as their relationship soured, Tekashi reportedly fired them as his business partners, leading to a plot to have the 22-year-old “super violated.”

Federal authorities moved to arrest the rapper and the Nine Treys, leading to several weeks worth of stories about the Bloods plotting to kill their erstwhile charge, even after they apparently carried out hits on his behalf. Most recently, Tekashi apparently identified one of the shooters in an attempted shooting of his rap rival Chief Keef at a New York hotel.

The young rapper’s arrest led to a host of other legal difficulties, including a review of the sexual misconduct case that led to four years of probation for the use of a minor in a sexual performance. Meanwhile, his album, Dummy Boy, also suffered commercially as a result of his arrest when its release was delayed just enough to allow Travis Scott’s Astroworld to surpass it on the charts.

As of now, there is no information on the sentencing, which will likely be forthcoming in the near future.

Update: TMZ reports that Tekashi only pled guilty to eight of the nine charges against him. He denied involvement in an April 3, 2018 robbery of rivals of the Nine Trey gang. According to the New York Times, court documents show Tekashi has been cooperating with the prosecution.