Between Tekashi 69’s pending legal troubles and the drama about his new album Dummy Boy possibly being the actual No. 1 record of last week, there’s a lot going on in his world, so much so that it’s hard to keep up. On the legal side of things, here’s what’s happening right now: For his federal racketeering case, he is being held without bail as he awaits a 2019 trial date. That complicates things with his sexual misconduct case, for which he was previously sentenced to probation, since being behind bars doesn’t allow him to be on probation.

It was rumored that he could receive more jail time in lieu of probation, but it looks like this situation has reached a different resolution. TMZ reports that Tekashi’s probation sentence has been revoked, and that the rapper has been given credit for time served. Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that “because 6ix9ine is incarcerated on the federal case, they can’t enforce the terms of probation nor can they enforce community service.”

As for Dummy Boy, it appears that it may have earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart over Travis Scott’s Astroworld after all, as Billboard just confirmed that the sales figures are currently under review.