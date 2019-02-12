Tekashi 69 Confirmed He Paid An Associate $10K To Shoot At Chief Keef

Getty Image

A couple weeks ago, it was reported that Tekashi 69 paid associate Kintea “Kooda B” McKenzie $10,000 to shoot Chief Keef at his Times Square hotel on June 2, 2018, and now that has been confirmed. Complex reports that in court documents they have obtained, Tekashi confirmed that he offered Kooda $20,000 to shoot at Chief Keef. Tekashi and manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan met up with Kooda to deliver the payment, although he reportedly accepted just $10,000 to go through with the shooting.

Around that same time, Tekashi pleaded guilty to eight of the nine federal charges against him: racketeering conspiracy, two March 20, 2018 offenses for firearms and violent crime in aid of racketeering, two April 3, 2018 offenses for firearms and violent crime in aid of racketeering, two June 2, 2018 offenses for firearms and violent crime in aid of racketeering, and narcotics trafficking.

Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend accused him last week of abusing her on multiple occasions, and shared multiple photos that were allegedly taken after each incident of abuse. She said he began lashing out and he started having more success in his career.

Speaking of his career, Tekashi had some pending projects before he was taken into custody, and one of those was a guest appearance on French rapper Lacrim’s song “Bloody,” which was released last week.