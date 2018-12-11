Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Even in federal custody, Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 69 is dominating the headlines. News like his lawyer’s recent claim that 69 won’t be cooperating or taking a plea deal in his RICO case feeds the fire of speculation that has surrounded the artist and his onetime Nine Trey Gangsta Blood affiliates since their November arrest. Now, one man characterizing himself as an insider is ready to tell his side of the story. Author and former Nine Trey gang member Snow Billy is set to release a book called 69 Shots, which he says will be a story about 69’s “rise and fall” through his affiliation with the Nine Trey organization aka Treyway.

Snow Billy recently promoted the book – and what he says will be a movie – in a much-discussed interview with Youtube channel BBN news. Snow said the book will be available in “three weeks.” He also told BBN host Jack Frost that as a prominent figure in the Treyway movement, he was one of the masterminds who gave then-21-year-old Daniel Hernandez the backing to become 69, one of the most talked-about artists of 2018. Despite 69’s public persona, Snow frames 69 as a “good kid” used for other people’s opportunism, whether it was his manager Shottie (who Snow says stole from 69), or his record label 10K Projects, who Snow says has 69 in a “f*cked up” 360 deal.

Snow says that he initially sought to market the rainbow-haired artist in a kid-friendly manner — despite his charge for use of a child in a sexual performance, which isn’t brought up in the interview. He claims that the creative struggle with others within the Nine Trey movement compelled them to “remove him” from the equation by trying to kill him in January 2018, when Snow was shot in the head and neck in Brooklyn. Just days after the shooting, he was arrested and sent to New York’s Rikers Island jail for five months on an outstanding warrant. In those five months, 69’s career ascended with the help of antics and controversy that Snow Billy claims he wanted to steer clear of. Snow believes that someone wanted him silenced, but now he’s speaking to the world.

For what it’s worth, Seqo Billy, a Brooklyn-based rapper who is familiar with Snow Billy, 69, and Treyway, called Snow “a fraud” and said “a lot” of the following accusations are false, but you can read through the most illuminating ones below:

Snow Billy believes the crew tried to kill him because he disagreed with 69’s image

Snow Billy says that he disagreed with 69 being marketed as a gang member, and wanted to take advantage of 69’s colorful aesthetic and sense of humor as a more “mainstream” artist. But Snow says that his Nine Trey partners disagreed, and tried to take his life so they could have the final say.

Snow alleges that in January, while out celebrating his birthday in Brooklyn, his cousin and another close friend shot him in the head and neck. He claims that while he was in the hospital, the ATF and NYPD visited him and told him that “if we find out this was a gang-related hit, we will be going Federal on the whole situation.” He then says that the FBI recently “snatched him up” (presumably in the recent gang sweep) and told him that they heard he was shot because he didn’t want to “sanction” 69 as an official member of Nine Trey, an allegation which he said “for the most part there’s some truth to.”