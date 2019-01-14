Getty Image

Now that he has less time to spend on clout-chasing social media shenanigans, it looks like Tekashi 69 is using his time more productively, according to TMZ. The 22-year-old “Fefe” rapper who was arrested on racketeering charges late last year has apparently been spending his incarceration writing and producing songs for his next album.

According to TMZ’s sources, he’s been taking inspiration from other inmates’ life stories, and has even spent time working on “visuals” for the album. On top of that, he’s been working out — one of the very few other things to do in jail — and is healthier than he was before he went in. Of course, he still won’t be anywhere near a recording booth for some time. His trial date was set for September 14, 2019, and he was denied bail in November of last year, so it’s likely he’ll have plenty of time to polish those new lyrics before he ever gets the chance to commit them to wax — or hard drive, as it were.

In the meantime, it seems like his family on the outside is being taken care of. Tekashi’s girlfriend mentioned that the rapper left $100,000 for his child’s mother, while his album Dummy Boy turned in a respectable first week, only barely missing out on No. 1 due to a three-day release delay.