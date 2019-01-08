The Mother Of Tekashi 69’s Daughter Tearfully Responded To His Prison Photo With A New Girlfriend

01.08.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Earlier today, rap fans received an update on the well-being of incarcerated rapper Tekashi 69 in the form of a photo taken with his girlfriend during a recent prison visit. However, one person wasn’t a fan of the photo: Tekashi’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, who took to Instagram to air out her grievances with the colorful-haired rapper and his new boo.

Apparently, she was motivated by an outpouring of negativity from Tekashi’s fans online. “God knows I didn’t deserve half the sh*t I went through,” she said, “He’s letting people attack me out of straight bitterness.” She pointed out that the two had been together for seven years before he suddenly rose to fame after the release of “Dummo,” which introduced him to a wider market and began his outrageous, troll-fueled ascent to stardom. “People want to be like ‘Oh, you just have a baby.’ No, I had seven years with a person,” she noted. “In a matter of a year, I seen everything make him the ugliest person ever. If you want that, you can have that. I don’t care. I just want my daughter to be good and that’s it.”

Tekashi 69 is currently awaiting trial on charges including racketeering, attempted murder, and robbery thanks to his association with a New York Blood set that resulted in his arrest and a host of other legal issues that have followed since. While he still seems to hope that he can defend his antics as just promotion, it looks like he’s also left so very real damage in his wake.

Around The Web

TAGSTekashi 69

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 1 day ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP