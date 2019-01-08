Getty Image

Earlier today, rap fans received an update on the well-being of incarcerated rapper Tekashi 69 in the form of a photo taken with his girlfriend during a recent prison visit. However, one person wasn’t a fan of the photo: Tekashi’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, who took to Instagram to air out her grievances with the colorful-haired rapper and his new boo.

Apparently, she was motivated by an outpouring of negativity from Tekashi’s fans online. “God knows I didn’t deserve half the sh*t I went through,” she said, “He’s letting people attack me out of straight bitterness.” She pointed out that the two had been together for seven years before he suddenly rose to fame after the release of “Dummo,” which introduced him to a wider market and began his outrageous, troll-fueled ascent to stardom. “People want to be like ‘Oh, you just have a baby.’ No, I had seven years with a person,” she noted. “In a matter of a year, I seen everything make him the ugliest person ever. If you want that, you can have that. I don’t care. I just want my daughter to be good and that’s it.”

Tekashi 69 is currently awaiting trial on charges including racketeering, attempted murder, and robbery thanks to his association with a New York Blood set that resulted in his arrest and a host of other legal issues that have followed since. While he still seems to hope that he can defend his antics as just promotion, it looks like he’s also left so very real damage in his wake.