A few weeks ago, incarcerated rapper Tekashi 69 pled guilty to eight counts of racketeering and other criminal activity in a deal to avoid the mandatory minimum 47-year sentence that would come with a conviction for the charges. Today, Complex reports that the full guilty plea has been made public, shedding light on just how deeply involved Tekashi was with the crimes of the Nine Trey Blood set he joined in the hopes of advancing his career.

“As a member of Nine Trey, the enterprise engaged in such activities including shooting at people, robbing people, and at times drug trafficking,” he admits. He says that he “met and joined the Nine Trey Blood Gang” in the fall of 2017, which is consistent with existing accounts of how he became involved with them. Complex also notes that the rapper was asked about his mental health and if he had “ever been treated or hospitalized for any mental illness.”

Tekashi admitted that he had been prescribed Zoloft for depression in 2011 after the murder of his stepfather but that instead of using it, “My mom used, like, Mexican remedies.” The 22-year-old will be sentenced January 23, 2020, one year from his original plea.

Among other offenses, he admitted to paying one of his Nine Trey associates to shoot at Chief Keef in an effort to intimidate the rival rapper. Tekashi was also recently accused of multiple instances of physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend.