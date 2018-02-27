Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A surefire sign of a rap career circling the drain before it’s even produced an album is a rapper who becomes better known for their antics than their music. Tekashi 6ix9ine is teetering on the very edge of that balance and if he’s not careful, he could end up down the tubes before he ever gets the chance to realize the success of his chart-topping single, “Gummo.”

While trying to film a music video — apparently for his song “Billy” — in Brooklyn, Tekashi’s shoot was shut down when the situation became dangerous, according to TMZ. Apparently, several hundred people crowded into Crown Heights due to promotion Tekashi posted on social media, causing the police to get involved. Due to the nature of some of the responses, including more threats of violence against the colorfully tattooed rapper, policed deemed the shoot unsafe.

As if that weren’t enough hassle, it was also discovered that he did not have a permit for the shoot. While guerilla-style shoots are popular in hip-hop, scale has to be considered. Police aren’t likely to hassle three or four people filming themselves hanging out, but the crowd that materialized surrounding Tekashi’s shoot, combined with the delinquent nature of some of his recent social media shenanigans, was certain to draw negative attention.

So it goes for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s less-than-illustrious career so far. He has a passionate fanbase and a catchy single, but if he can’t get out of his own way, he’ll keep getting the wrong kind of attention for all the wrong reasons.