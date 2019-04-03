Getty Image

In November of 2018, the rapper Tekashi 69 was arrested on Federal Racketeering charges. At the time, it was reported that the 22-year-old rapper — born Daniel Hernandez — was facing a possible life sentence for the crimes he committed in concert with New York’s Nine Trey gang. The 17-page indictment listed a number of crimes, including discharging a firearm while committing a crime. That crime carries a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison.

In February, it was reported that Hernandez pled guilty to eight of the nine charges filed against him and that the Bushwick native would likely be cooperating with Federal authorities in an effort to receive some leniency on the reported 47 years in total mandatory minimum sentencing that he faces. The rapper may have just received news that could help his case.

According to The Blast, on Wednesday in Manhattan, the U.S. Attorney announced that Hernandez’s former associate and Nine Trey gang leader Jamel Jones, aka Mel Murda, pled guilty in federal court to racketeering and narcotics offenses.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said, “Jamel Jones admitted in open court to his involvement in Nine Trey and distributing drugs for the gang,” adding, “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe and vigorously investigate and prosecute those who bring violence and drugs into our communities.”

Hernandez’s chances of receiving a sentence less than 47 years is conditional on him being forthcoming in helping authorities track down other criminals he was once involved with. Jones guilty plea could potentially mean less time behind bars for the “Gummo” rapper.

Jones is now facing up to 65 years in prison for his part in the Nine Trey criminal enterprise and is scheduled for sentencing in July.