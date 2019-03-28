Getty Image

Tekashi 69, the rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper who took over the internet with his brash trolling tactics only to find himself paying the price for his violent associates, pled guilty to eight criminal charges against him earlier this year in hopes for a lighter sentence than the mandatory 47-year minimum they carried. Now, those associates are starting to turn in their pleas as well, and it looks like they’ll also be foregoing the longer trial process in exchange for shorter stays behind bars. According to Vulture, 69’s former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, pled guilty to two federal weapons counts, admitting to “using and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence” and “discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.”

Both incidents took place last April, involving shootouts in Manhattan and Brooklyn, both caught on tape. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement that “Kifano Jordan admitted in open court to committing multiple acts of violence in furtherance of the Nine Trey enterprise. This conduct is simply intolerable.” The sentence for the first charge is five years, while the second carries a sentence of ten years, both in federal prison. The mandatory minimums associated with both charges would have put Shotti behind bars for a minimum of 50 years had the case gone to trial, with his lawyer stating “we made the best of a bad situation.”

Tekashi, meanwhile, is expected back in court today.