Teyana Taylor channels a directorial alter ego for her throwback-styled “Issues/Hold On” video, adopting the moniker “Spike Tee” and throwing some retro filters on the star-studded, cameo-packed video. In the video, Teyana gets cozy with an afroed ASAP Rocky at a wedding where she plays bride to his adoring groom.

The 1970s aesthetic extends throughout the wardrobe, props, and sets, from the wood-paneled walls to the Polaroid and Super 8 cameras Rocky’s character uses to shoot a model Teyana suspects him of stepping out with. The inebriated star catches Rocky and his charge cuddling up on a couch at a hip house party. Rocky’s cohort ASAP Ferg makes a cameo appearance dressed hilariously as a caped, permed pimp, and Teyana and Rocky finish the video with a steamy boudoir scene that might make you blush should anyone pass by while you watch.

“Issues” and “Hold On” both come from Teyana’s 2018 Kanye West-produced album, KTSE, which dropped as part of Kanye’s GOOD Music Wisconsin experiment. She spent the better part of last summer touring in support of the album with Jeremih before leaving the tour in favor of promoting through creative and cinematic music videos, including a remix for “Gonna Love Me” featuring Wu-Tang Clan heartthrobs Ghostface and Method Man.