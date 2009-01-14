The BART Shooting Officer Has Been Arrested & Charged With Murder

Do you think he will actually get jail time? After this video was created it was released the officer was charged with murder.
Stop The Madness: A Cop Shoots An Unarmed Man In The Back
Riots Break Out In Oakland Over The Shooting Of An Unarmed Man
Do you think he will actually get jail time? After this video was created it was released the officer was charged with murder.
Stop The Madness: A Cop Shoots An Unarmed Man In The Back
Riots Break Out In Oakland Over The Shooting Of An Unarmed Man
I hope so but then I thought the pigs who cold blooded killed Sean Bell would get jail time.
Even with all the evidence on video for the world to see I still think he will still walk away without getting punished. He SHOULD be locked up for a long time. He is guilty of manslaughter but he is a cop after all and they play by different rules. A cop can practically commit any crime and get away with it.
“Do you think he will actually get jail time?”
HE’S A WHITE MALE,SO THE ANSWER IS NOPE
F*CK jAIL DROP HIS ASS OFF AT ACORN PROJECTS THEY WILL HANDLE HIS ASS….FUCK THIS PUSSY ASS COWARD HE SHOULD GET THE SAME TREATMENT HE GAVE MR GRANT!!!!
@OFFICER ROSS
It’s not about the race of the cop…black, white, pink, blue whatever a cop is a cop and they can get away with pretty much everything.
@OFFICER ROSS
If it was a black cop I still would think jail time is the only punishment.
Thank God for camera phones
he should do at least ten, and i hope the media rides this story all the way to its conclusion
yo!he wont survive a day in prison!!
amen #8
wow realtalkny the dude just said they dont know the charge so how r u gonna say on the title that he’s charged with murder?….he’s probably not even gonna get any jail time. they’re gonna charge him with manslaughter
FINALLY!!! lets hope the actual ppl responsible for these types of things get theirs and not innocent ones…
listen if i find him ill kill him
In order for a District Attorney to charge a cop with murder, the other officers present would have had to give some very damining testimony against him. There will more than likely be a plea to manslaughter. In order for the DA to fil those charges, his own department woulh have more than likely already told the DA that the shooting was way out of policy and they would not back him.
He’s going to prison.
I really do believe he will do time. We have a Republican DA charging a cop with murder. That’s huge, and a precedent. The DA’s also suggesting the video the public hasn’t seen is even more damning than what they have seen. At the same time, I do hear a lot of people trying to rationalize this crap, and I don’t think they’re all just a bunch of whacko nazis. Or at least they don’t know they are. “He panicked.” “He was provoked.” Blah, blah, woof, woof. However, there are too many eyes on this, it’s the worst and most obvious case ever, and it’s the one-to-many-eth time. Jerry Brown, Barbara Lee, Ron Dellums, and even Tom Orloff know it.