Some Of The Best New R&B Songs To Check Out This Week

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released music every week. So R&B heads can focus on listening to all the great music that appeases the musical palette, every week we’ll be collecting some of the hottest R&B jams fans of the genre should hear.

This week, Anderson .Paak delivered a funky tune featuring Kendrick Lamar in the form of “Tints.” Also, Marsha Ambrosius released her new album Nyla and among the sixteen new tracks, her song “Glass” is certainly a standout. Lastly, August Alsina made his return with new music this week with a rework of Kanye West’s “Wouldn’t Leave.”

Anderson .Paak f. Kendrick Lamar — “Tints”

Anderson .Paak is always good for making danceable music and “Tints” featuring Kendrick Lamar is no exception. The fun track was produced by Paak himself and Om’Mas Keith. “Tints” is slated to be the first single off his upcoming project Oxnard, his new album that was executive produced by Dr. Dre. In an interview with Zane Lowe, the talented musician revealed J. Cole and Pusha T are also expected to make an appearance on Oxnard.

Marsha Ambrosius — “Glasses”

UK artist Marsha Ambrosius peels back layers of vulnerability on her Nyla track “Glass.” She addresses issues dealing with insecurities and the need to be seen, while reiterating her feelings through the pain in her voice. Taking on naked topics such as this one is part of what has made Marsha’s music relatable throughout the years.

August Alsina — “Wouldn’t Leave”

August Alsina takes on Kanye West’s ye track “Wouldn’t Leave,” in an interpolation that sees the New Orleans native singing of missing his true love in a new music video. Alsina uses his voice to reflect the emotions felt through the normal ups and downs that many couples in love may go through. “No one could see the future how we started off / They don’t see how many times we tried to call it off,” August croons.

Elle Varner — “Loving U Blind”

It’s been a while since Elle Varner’s released new music, most notably her 2012 Grammy Award-nominated song “Refill,” but now she’s quietly preparing for her return with a new unguarded track titled “Loving U Blind.” Loving everything her boo does from not picking up laudry off the floor to shared laughs — Elle wants it all. A black-and-white video was simultaneously released with the song and sees Varner singing along to the strumming of an acoustic guitar.

Amber Mark Feat. DRAM — “Put You On”

“Put You On” by Amber Mark is one of those slept on R&B songs that will get anyone up on there feet to sing along. DRAM coming in with his rich vocals just to complement Amber’s lyrics is perfection. It’s definitely a ’90s R&B-inspired track with 2018 rumination as she sings of scrolling through Instagram and liking pictures of an old flame. “Boy, let me put you on, show you my glow up / I wanna see your face, you should come pull up,” she croons on the track.